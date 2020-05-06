Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

An engine control unit (ECU), also commonly called an engine control module (ECM), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly. Before ECUs, air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and idle speed were mechanically set and dynamically controlled by mechanical and pneumatic means.

The safety and security control module segment by product type is witnessing high growth rate during the forecast period. In 2017, this segment holds a 18.3% market share of the ECU market, which is higher than any other product type segment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Magneti Marelli

Continental

Denso

Autoliv

Takata

Hitachi

Mitsubishi

ZF Friedrichshafen

Delphi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powertrain Control Module

Safty and Security Control Module

Communication and Navigation Control Module

Body Control Module

Others

Segment by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

