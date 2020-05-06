Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nitric Oxide market.

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mallinckrodt

Praxair

Air Liquide

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

Other

Segment by Application

ARDS

PPHN

Other Diseases

