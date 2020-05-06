Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Textile Implants market.

An implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure.

The textile implants market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of breast cancer and hence increasing breast reconstruction procedures.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global textile implants market owing to increasing incidences of sports injuries, rising number of knee and hip replacements and growing medical device industry within this region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global textile implants market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the NCBI, cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of death all over the world, and 50% of the deaths occur in Asia. This provides a favorable background for the market to grow.

This report focuses on Textile Implants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Serag-Wiessner GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Neoligaments

Cousin Biotech

WL Gore

OrthoD Group

Mathys AG Bettlach

Aran Biomedical

Xiros Ltd

Ellis Developments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Textile Implants

Synthetic Textile Implants

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

