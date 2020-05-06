Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gluten-free Beverages market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gluten-free Beverages market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Gluten-free Beverages market.”

Gluten can be hidden in all kinds of beverages, including coffee, tea, soda, and energy and sports drinks.

One driver in the market is increasing number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies. The number of consumers who are intolerant to gluten and have celiac disease and food allergies is on the rise. In line with this, the demand for gluten-free food and beverage products is increasing rapidly. This will help in the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is increasing availability of gluten-free food and beverages. One of the trends which can positively influence the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market is the increasing availability of gluten-free food and beverage products through various distribution channels. Players offering gluten-free beverages are forming alliances with various supermarkets and departmental stores to increase the shelf space for their products and garner the attention of consumers.

The global Gluten-free Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gluten-free Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-free Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

General Mills

Kraft Heinz

PepsiCo

Red Bull

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gluten-Free Carbonated Beverages

Gluten-Free Juices

Gluten-Free RTD Tea and Coffee

Gluten-Free Functional Beverages

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

