Bioethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

In 2017, the transportation end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share of the bioethanol market. The transportation sector accounts for a major share of approximately 14 to 20% of the worlds CO2 emission. Producing and using bioethanol in fuels can help reduce CO2 emissions significantly. This acts as the major growth driver for the transportation industry, which, in turn, acts as a key driver for the bioethanol market. However, the fastest growing end-use industry segment for the bioethanol market is the alcoholic beverages segment. The growth of this industry is attributed to the increasing purchasing power and acceptance of drinking alcoholic beverages in developing countries.

Archer Daniels Midland

BP

Green Plains

POET

Royal Dutch Shell

Valero Energy

COFCO

Tianguan

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

ZTE Energy

Longlive Bio-Technology

SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

