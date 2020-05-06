Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Jet Skiing Equipment market.

Global Jet Skiing Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Jet skiing is a popular recreational activity as it is immensely enjoyable and participants require no special training before hitting the waves. As with most water-based sports, there is more to hitting the waves than simply leaping onto the machine. In jet skiing safety is of paramount importance, and therefore, the participants should consider using life jackets and other equipment before getting started.

Jet ski is the activity of riding a shallow-draft and highly maneuverable, water-jet-propelled, aquatic craft. It is also known as personal watercraft and is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get that adrenaline buzz on water. Jet skiing can be done on both inland and coastal waters and either sitting or standing depending on the type of craft.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dongguan Eyson Lifesaving Equipment

Jettribe

Kawasaki Motors

OBrien

Sea-Doo

Yamaha Motor

Bellasi

Billabong

Body Glove

BomBoard

Cressi

Dive Rite

Jetpilot

Quadrofoil

Rave Sports

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product

Protective gear

PWCs

Clothing

Telescoping Paddle

by Distribution Channel

Sporting goods retailers

Departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets

Online retail

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Rescue

