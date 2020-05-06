Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Engine Encapsulation market.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Engine encapsulations made of insulation material are used as acoustic absorber in the engine compartment.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive engine encapsulation market, by volume as well as value. The Asia Pacific region currently accounts for more than 50% of the global automobile production. The region comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. The increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India and China and growing stringency of emission regulations are the key factors driving the market in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Automotive Engine Encapsulation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Engine Encapsulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Engine Encapsulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Engine-mounted

Body-mounted

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Glasswool

Carbon fiber

Segment by Application

Economic light-duty vehicles

Mid-priced light-duty vehicles

Luxury light-duty vehicles

