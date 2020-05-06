Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market.”

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual.

In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). In the foreseeable future, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market is valued at 1900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Cogent, Inc (U.S.)

Safran Identity & Security (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

M2SYS Technology (U.S.)

Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.)

Biometrics4ALL (U.S.)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

Morpho SA (France)

The PU HIGH-TECH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

BFSI

Others

