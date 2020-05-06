Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Thermal Evaporators market.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

A semiconductor thermal evaporator is an equipment that is used for thin film deposition, which is formed by the evaporation of a source material in a vacuum chamber.

The foundries segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the semiconductor thermal evaporator market during 2017. The extensive use of semiconductor thermal evaporators in electronic devices such as digital cameras, smartphones, wearables, notebooks, tablets, and gaming consoles will propel the markets growth in this segment.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC held the major share of the semiconductor thermal evaporator market during 2017. The presence of well-established market players such as Samsung, SK hynix, Toshiba, TSMC, Sony, and UMC in the region is one of the major factors that will boost the markets growth in the region.

The global Semiconductor Thermal Evaporators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Thermal Evaporators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Thermal Evaporators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AJA International

Blue Wave Semiconductors

PVD Products

Vergason Technology

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Nano-Master

Semicore Equipment

Kurdex Corporation

Kurt J Lesker Company

Mantis Deposition

Rocky Mountain Vacuum Tech

China Guangdong PVD Metallizer Co

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Effect Evaporation

Multi Effect Evaporation

Segment by Application

Foundries

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

