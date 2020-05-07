In 2017, the global 3D printing market generated a revenue of $8,583.6 million and is projected to advance at a 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for mass customization, efficient use of material and less labor and transportation cost, and increasing demand for quick prototyping. Additive manufacturing which follows the process of adding material in consecutive patterns in order to build the desired shape is referred to as 3D printing. It is an alternative to subtractive manufacturing.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-market/report-sample Out of these, the powder bed fusion category dominated the market during the historical period (2013-2017) because powder bed fusion process does not need support structures during the making of products and has relatively low cost. This process further supports a wide range of products such as glass, alloys, metal, plastic, and ceramics for the production of 3D objects. Out of these, the powder bed fusion category dominated the market during the historical period (2013-2017) because powder bed fusion process does not need support structures during the making of products and has relatively low cost. This process further supports a wide range of products such as glass, alloys, metal, plastic, and ceramics for the production of 3D objects. On the basis of technology, the 3D printing market is divided into fuse deposition modelling, laminated object manufacturing, polyjet printing, direct metal laser sintering, laser metal deposition, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, digital light processing, inkjet printing, and electron beam melting.