In 2017, the global 3D printing market generated a revenue of $8,583.6 million and is projected to advance at a 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for mass customization, efficient use of material and less labor and transportation cost, and increasing demand for quick prototyping. Additive manufacturing which follows the process of adding material in consecutive patterns in order to build the desired shape is referred to as 3D printing. It is an alternative to subtractive manufacturing.
On the basis of technology, the 3D printing market is divided into fuse deposition modelling, laminated object manufacturing, polyjet printing, direct metal laser sintering, laser metal deposition, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, digital light processing, inkjet printing, and electron beam melting.
Also, as 3D printing is an automated process, the labor cost associated with traditional manufacturing is reduced. In addition to this, 3D printing cuts down transportation cost considerably as parts can be printed directly on premises, further reducing the assembly cost.