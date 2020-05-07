Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Shielding Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Shielding Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Shielding Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive shielding market report has been segmented on the basis of shielding type, material type, vehicle type, heat application, Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) application, and region.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Overview

Automotive shielding is also known as exhaust heat management system, is a type of protective layer which is installed over the components of the vehicles. It protects components from the heat radiated in the operations of the vehicles or the electromagnetic dispersions from the electrical components. This mainly used in engine compartment exhaust systems, and turbocharger to protect vehicle components and body work from excessive heat.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Dynamics

The automotive shielding market is driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growing safety concerns, along with high adoption of advanced electrical and electronic components in the vehicle. Moreover, technological advancements such as electronics systems with features like intelligent park assistance system (IPAS), driver assistance system, and automatic driving cars are attracting the industries to invest in automotive shielding market. In February 2018, for instance, US-based Tech-Etch, Inc. has introduced a new EMI/RFI shielding gasket with clip-on mounting.

The recent trend observed in the target market is increasing demand for vehicles which are lightweight and offer confined space. So, heat shields should be lightweight and with low density. Manufacturers such as UK-based Land Rover have started making vehicles with light materials like aluminum to cut down the weight of the vehicle.

Whereas, the high cost of heat shields and the emergence of electric vehicles are the challenges in market growth.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Segment Analysis

Among the shielding type segments, the EMI shielding segment is projected to account for higher revenue shares in the target market.

Among the material type segments, the metallic shield segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the heat application segments, the engine compartment segment is projected to account for considerable revenue share in the global market.

All electronic components release heat during operation activity. So, in order to control expansion, EMI shielding is important.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest growing market of automotive shielding. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing demand for automobiles, growing safety concerns, and increasing the use of advanced electronics in Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, increasing per capita income, rising standards of living, and subsidies from governments for production of vehicles, along with increased investments in research and development activities with a focus to provide comfort and safety are expected to drive automotive shielding market in the region. Whereas, automotive shielding market in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

Global Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Shielding Type:

EMI Shielding

Heat Shielding

Segmentation by Material Type:

Metallic Shield

Non-Metallic Shield

Segmentation by Heat Application:

Engine Compartment

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Segmentation by EMI Application:

Infotainment

Electric Motor

Engine Control Module (ECM)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Others (Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Park Assist (IPA))

