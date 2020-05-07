Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Smart Antenna Market market.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive smart antenna market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, frequency, component, electric vehicle, and region.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Overview

Automotive smart antenna is also known as digital antenna array in automotive industry. The smart antenna has two types such as switched beam smart antenna and adaptive array smart antenna.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automotive smart antenna in an intelligent car segment for a better vehicle to vehicle communication and vehicle-to-infrastructure for improving safety, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, the smart antenna provides various services such as GPS, WI-FI, E-call, Bluetooth, TV, mobile communication, and radio is also expected to bolster growth of the automotive smart antenna market subsequently over the long run.

Furthermore, rising demand for development of various applications of automotive access system, navigation, development of broadcast services, and communication is also anticipated to increase adoption of the automotive smart antenna and drives growth of the market in the next 10 years.

However, lack of information technology and communication infrastructures may hamper adoption for automotive smart antenna and restrain growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Segment Analysis

Among the frequency, the very high segment is contributing highest share in the global automotive smart antenna market and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high frequency range in-between 800 MHz and 2000 MHz for navigation.

Among the vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment contributes leading share in the global automotive smart antenna market, as the adoption of smart antenna in a commercial vehicle is more as compared with another type of vehicle.

Among electric vehicle, the hybrid electric vehicle segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate in the global automotive smart antenna market, owing to increasing adoption of hybrid electric vehicle in the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing demand for a smart antenna in vehicles in countries in the region. Europe is also contributing to the second highest share in the global market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of smart antenna enabled electric vehicles in countries such as India and China in the region.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Light Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Frequency:

High

Very High

Ultra-High

Segmentation by Component:

Transceivers

ECU

Others

Segmentation by Electric Vehicle:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

