Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive sun visor market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, surface material, placement type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market: Overview

Automotive sun visor is a component of vehicle that is place on above the windshield to protect passengers from glare of sunlight. Automotive sun visor having two types such as with or without mirror and fixed and extendable sun visors. Sun visor assembly consists of several components such as mirror frame, electric cable, screws and padding.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automotive sun visor as sun visor block the direct sunlight and lower the temperature of the vehicle cabin, which is expected to bolster growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for different types of sun visors with applications such as

In addition, increasing adoption for technologically advanced sun visor is also expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of automotive sun visor is major factor may hamper demand for automotive sun visor product and restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segment, the conventional sun visor or segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to conventional sun visor provides various advantages such as easy installation and handling, low maintenance and robust design. LCD sun visor provides various advance services such as DVD playback into vehicle, backside and front side view of the car.

Among application segment, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to register a lucrative growth rate in the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of automotive sun visor in passenger vehicle segment.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market: Region Analysis

The market in the North America region accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for advanced technology-based in automotive sun visor in countries such as the US and Canada in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to high adoption of automotive sun visor in countries such as China, India, France, and the UK in these regions.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about advance automotive sun visor in these regions.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Conventional Sun Visor

LCD Sun Visor

Segmentation by Surface Material:

Vinyl

Fabric

Others

Segmentation by Placement Type:

OEM

Replacement

Segmentation by Application:

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Electric vehicle

