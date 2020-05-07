Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Upholstery Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Upholstery Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Upholstery Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Upholstery Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Automotive Upholstery Market is the title of an upcoming research report by Trusted Business Insights. Key factors have been studied, analyzed, and assessed. Data and information after an in-depth study, have been presented in a well-planned format, resulting in a comprehensive and detailed report. Segmentation of revenue, regions, and countries are included along with driving factors of revenue growth, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies. Detailed information about key players is presented in the company profiles section, as well as recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automotive upholstery market is segmented by fabric type, application, vehicle type, material, integrated technology, and regions/countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Overview

Upholstery is the work of providing furniture, particularly seats with springs, padding, fabric or leather covers and webbing. With respect to automobiles, it serves as an integral part of a vehicles interior layout.

Dynamic

Shifting consumer preferences for quality upholstery for their vehicles interior is a major factor driving market growth. A significant number of consumers tend to spend on the installation of premium upholstery while purchasing a vehicle to make its interior appear attractive. Automotive makers prefer to use fine quality fabrics for the upholstery of a new variant or car model to complement and enhance the vehicles features. Owing to this, the revenue of the global upholstery market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the years to come. The rising demand for automobiles in recent years has led to a surge in its production. Purchasing a car has become a necessity and there has been a steady increase in sales over the years. On account of increasing sales of vehicles, the automotive upholstery market is expected to witness significant revenue growth. The demand for premium automotive interiors is gaining traction among consumers with increasing preferences for lightweight automotive materials as well as non-fabric materials for automotive upholstery.

The use of leather upholstery is currently increasing among consumers due to its high durability and resilience. Apart from the utility features, leather upholstery enhances the overall appearance of a cars interior. Such qualities coupled with consumer preferences are leading OEM and automotive makers to increase the production of leather upholstery and offer the same at reasonable prices in the market. The demand for automotive upholstery is also expected to increase with the rise in the number of passenger vehicles being manufactured.

Segment Analysis:

By Application: The seat covers segment is expected to account for increasing sales and generating higher revenue shares when compared to other segments over the next ten years. This is due to the increasing demand for upholstery material meant for the manufacture of seat covers.

By Material: The synthetic leather segment is expected to continue to account for the majority revenue share when compared to the other material segments. This can be attributed to its easy affordability and the eco-friendly manufacturing processes of synthetic leathers.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the majority revenue share of the global automotive upholstery market. The development of automobile sectors in countries such as China, India and South Korea in recent years is a prominent factor that is contributing to the growth of this market in the region. The rising demand for luxury cars in these countries will also subsequently lead to exponential market growth. In addition, China has the largest market for raw materials such as propylene, polyester, and nylon, and is a primary exporter of these raw materials to many countries across the globe for the production of upholstery. Other factors such as increasing per-capita incomes and improving living standards are also contributing to market growth in the region.

The market in North America is projected to index significant growth over the next 10 years due to the increasing production and sales of automobiles, especially in recent years.

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Segmentation:

By Fabric Type

Non-Woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

By Application

Carpets

Dashboards

Roof liners

Seat covers

Sun visors

Trunk liners

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

By Material

Textiles

Leather

Plastics

Smart fabrics

Synthetic leather

Thermoplastic polymers

By Integrated technology

Conventional

Smart seats

Ventilated

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Upholstery Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580