Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is an upcoming report being compiled at Trusted Business Insights. The report provides insights and information into details of revenues, investments, R&D, sales, leaders in the market, other crucial information, such as various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, along with historical and projected revenues. The company profile section of the report contains relevant and accurate company details, including revenues, technological innovations, recent and key developments, strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and geographical footprint. The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The report is further segmented country-wise to enable a deep study and presentation of the findings and information.

Overview:

Autonomous last mile delivery is the last step that ensures delivers a variety of goods to consumers doorsteps in the system of courier, express, and parcel companies by the means of autonomous vehicles without involving human deployment. Autonomous vehicles in service are used by grocers, retailers, and various other businesses to fill gaps in the supply chain. This approach ensures delivery of products to customer, safely and reliably, within a specified time period or frame.

Dynamics

Increasing demand for fast delivery is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global autonomous last mile delivery market. The outbreak and pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has resulted in increasing demand for autonomous last mile delivery to fill gaps in the supply chain. The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has caused unprecedented economic damage to economies of both, developed and developing countries. Autonomous last mile delivery has been in the developmental stage for some time now and has been in deployment for last mile delivery services. In March 2020, Neolix Technologies, which is a self-driving delivery vehicle manufacturer in China has been working overtime to develop more of its autonomous delivery vans which can be used on the empty roads in China during quarantine. Chinese companies, including prominent online retailers Alibaba and JD.com, have ordered around 200 of the tiny robotic vehicles. Increasing focus on advanced technologies and developments in robotics and drones has been steadily resulting in reducing reliance on manual delivery or delivery personnel for a range of applications and products. This is a major factor expected to support growth of the global autonomous last mile delivery market to a substantial extent. Technological advancements and investments in the IT sector have resulted in creation of high potential growth opportunities for new entrants as well as existing and major players operating in the global autonomous last mile delivery market. Manufacturers as well as end users operating in the global autonomous last mile delivery market can leverage revenue growth opportunities by increasing sales through e-commerce channels to cater to customers across the globe in the very near future. High cost of products however, and lack of infrastructure required for operation of autonomous delivery services in developing countries are among some of the major factors that may hamper demand for autonomous last mile delivery systems and services, and restrain growth of the target market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the aerial delivery drones segment is expected to account for majority share in the global autonomous last mile delivery market in terms of revenue, owing to easy operation, less time consuming, and high maneuverability of aerial vehicles. For instance, Zipline delivers critical and lifesaving products with safety and reliability by means of drones, across multiple countries.

By Application: Among the application segments, the retail segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global autonomous last mile delivery market and the trend is expected to continue in the future as well. This is attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak as governments impose self-quarantine measures and lockdown for extended periods in countries across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

The autonomous last mile delivery market in North America is projected to register fastest growth in the coming years owing to robust presence of prominent players in countries in the region as well as increasing R&D for next-generation technologies and new product launches. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate owing to implementation of autonomous last mile delivery for standard deliveries to avoid need for human intervention and delivery, and to avoid potential spread of infections.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks

By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmacy

Retail

Food Delivery

Other Applications

