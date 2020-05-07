Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autonomous Navigation Market market.

The global autonomous navigation market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, platform, application, and region.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market: Overview

Autonomous navigation is used for making a vehicle able to decide and choose its own route or path without the requirement of any human intervention.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market: Dynamics

Increasing unmanned vehicles such as autonomous aircraft, drones, underwater vehicles, ships, surface vehicles, trains, cars in defence as well as commercial sector is a major factor driving growth of the global autonomous navigation market. In addition, rising demand for autonomous robots is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, the use of autonomous navigation to gather real-time data, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is a factor expected to augment growth of the global autonomous navigation market in the near future.

However, challenges faced by autonomous vehicles in unknown environments is a factor that may hamper growth of the global autonomous navigation market. In addition, the lack of regulatory framework and concern regarding cyber-attack are some of the major challenging factors that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing research and development activities to overcome challenges faced by autonomous vehicles can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market: Segment Analysis

Among the platform segments, the airborne segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles for various military applications is a key factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market. in addition, high investment for the development of autonomous drones is another factor supporting growth of the airborne segment.

Among the solutions segment, the software segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in automated cars, drones, and ships is anticipated to boost growth of this segment in the target market in the coming years.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of advanced technology are factors fueling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high military budget and increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles for various applications are also some of the factors driving growth of the autonomous navigation market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Increasing defence budget in countries such as India and China are anticipated to support growth of the target market for military applications. In addition, increasing demand for automobiles with advanced technology, coupled increasing number of manufacturing facilities of prominent players in automotive sectors are factors propelling growth of the autonomous navigation market in Asia Pacific.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution:

Software

Processing Unit

Sensing System

Lidar

Camera

Automatic Identification System (AIS)

Radar

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Inertial Navigation System (INS)

Others

Segmentation by Platform:

Space

Weapons

Land

Marine

Airborne

Segmentation by Application:

Military & Government

Commercial

