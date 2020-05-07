Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Avocado Market market.

Global Avocado Market: Overview

The avocado fruit is native from South Central Mexico, and it is spherical or pear-shaped containing a single large seed. The avocado is and good source of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and phytosterols. In addition, avocados aid in decreasing the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, slow liver damage. It is also rich in fibers, proteins, and beneficial phytochemicals, and is used to lower cholesterol levels and increase menstrual flow, as well as to provide relief from diarrhea and dysentery.

Global Avocado Market: Dynamics

The avocado fruit has antioxidants properties, and increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consuming avocados along with consumer focus on improving brain health, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and hair and skin health are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and consumption of healthy fruit and food products is also expected to drive the growth of the global market.

However, avocado has the potential to cause anaphylactic reaction, and can result in oral swelling, hives, trouble breathing, or difficulty swallowing. Women are advised not to consume the fruit during pregnancy and breast feeding, as it may reduce milk production. In addition, prices of avocado fruit are comparatively higher that bananas, apples, and grapefruit, and these are among some of the major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Avocado Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, the conventional segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution to the global market. The organic segment is expected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to increasing preference for organic food owing to rising trend among health-conscious consumers to avoid fruits and vegetables that have been grown using pesticides and fertilizers.

Among the form segments, the raw segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. The processed form segment revenue is expected to increase at a higher rate over the forecast period, owing to numerous associated health benefits offered.

Among the distribution channel segments, the indirect sales segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global target market. This can be attributed to increasing demand for avocado fruits in retail industry.

Global Avocado Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, Latin America avocado market is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue as well as register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. North America market is expected to register an inclining growth rate over the forecast year owing to highest consumption in countries in the region. The market in Europe estimated to account for second-highest revenue share, owing to higher consumption of processed avocado products in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to account for a revenue share of X.X% in the global market, owing to rising demand for fresh avocados, increasing shift towards healthy food options, and rising disposable income among consumers in countries in this region.

Global Avocado Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by form:

Raw

Processed

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Food & Beverages

Retail Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

