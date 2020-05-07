Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Knee Pad market.
Global Knee Pad Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Knee pads or kneepads are protective gear worn on knees to protect them against impact injury from falling to the ground or hitting an obstacle, or to provide padding for extended kneeling.
Knee pads are worn in many recreational and sporting activities such as cycling, rollerskating, skateboarding, cricket, volleyball, handball, basketball, American football, polo, dancing, etc. Knee pads are also used in various trades such as for the home handyman, for the police SWAT teams, and they are also incorporated into military uniforms such as the Army Combat Uniform and the Marine Corps Combat Utility Uniform. These knee pads are generally designed differently than the general all round high impact knee pads made for sports.
The global Knee Pad market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Knee Pad volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Knee Pad market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
Ergodyne
Nike
McDavid
Alta Industries
AGPtek
ASICS
Akillis
Arcteryx
Brass Knuckle
BLACKHAWK
Custom LeatherCraft Manufacturing
COOLOMG
DamascusGear
Dakine
DEWALT
Fox
G-Form
Irwin Industrial Tools
KP Industries
Lift Safety
Mizuno
Mongoose
McGuire Nicholas
Portwest
Skan Technologies
Shock Doctor
Tommyco
Triple Eight
True Flex Knee Pads
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Basic Knee Pad
Industrial Knee Pad
Military Knee Pad
Sports Knee Pad
Segment by Application
Kids
Teenagers
Adults
Senior Citizens
