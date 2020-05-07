Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exfoliating Powder market.

Exfoliating powder, also known as cleansing grains, are a delightful way to exfoliate the skin. primarily, exfoliating powder are used for skin care. Exfoliating powder has skincare components such as caffeic acid and vitamin c, which helps in soothing inflamed or irritated skin, and provides hydration. Some exfoliators also contain silica, which helps in firming the sagging skin.

There are a variety of exfoliating powder present in the market such as almond shell powder, coconut shell powder, pistachio shell powder, and walnut shell powder. Some of the benefits of exfoliating powder are improved complexion, sunburn treatment, anti-aging, faded freckles, pimple removal, and many more. They have a huge demand in naturally derived products market since they arent made with water, they stay fresh for a much longer time.

The global Exfoliating Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exfoliating Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exfoliating Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Umang Pharma

Kinvara True Skincare

May Lindstorm

Lina Hanson

Moogoo Skincare

de Mamiel

Dermalogica

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Galenic Paris

Biodroga

Alex Carro

Herb Farm

Perla Whitening

Image Skincare

Murad

Biore

Amorepacific Corporation

White and Elm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product

Face Exfoliating Powder

Body Exfoliating Powder

Segment by Application

Men

Women

