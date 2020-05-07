Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Feeding Bottles Market market.

Baby Feeding Bottles: Product Introduction

Baby feeding bottles come with a teat (or nipple) to enable an infant to drink easily, and is usually used by young children & infants, or if someone cannot drink from a cup. There are some benefits of feeding via bottle such as the parent will know how much baby needs to fill the stomach fully and is very safe and convenient way of feeding in public places and also while traveling.

Baby Feeding Bottles Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing expenditure on baby health care products to protect the infants from various infectious diseases, and increasing incidence of problems in breastfeeding among young and weak women or due to changing eating habits, coupled with aggressive marketing by manufacturers are factors fueling global market growth. Increasing working-women population, combined with increasing purchasing power are factors propelling target market growth. In addition, many manufacturers offer variety in baby feeding bottles to attract consumers and also most parents look for durable bottles, this combined with problems in breastfeeding are other important factors leading to increasing demand for the products. Increasing birth rate in developing countries and also growing consistent use of baby care products are also factors anticipated to support the market growth. For instance, according to United States Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), during 2015“2050, 50% of the global population growth is estimated to be concentrated in nine of the countries across the globe such as India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, United Republic of Tanzania, US, Indonesia, and Uganda, listed according to size of their respective contribution to the global growth.

However, baby feeding bottles are made by polycarbonate that contains a harmful chemical called Bisphenol A (BPA) and this combined with strict regulations, and high cost of baby feeding bottles are some key factors that could hinder global baby feeding bottles market growth.

Major companies are aiming and investing in development of BPA free products, and this trend is expected to gain popularity as BPA free bottles do not contain hazardous chemicals and is anticipated to support market growth to significant extent.

Segment Analysis: Baby Feeding Bottles Market

By Product Material:

Amid the product material segments, the plastic segment is anticipated to record dominant position in terms of market share over the next 10 years. The stainless steel segment is projected to witness significant CAGR in terms of value, as they are bacteria-resistant, chemical-free, and resilient, which are expected to make them popular among the customers.

By Sales Channel:

Among the sales channel segments, the hypermarkets/ supermarkets segment is estimated to record major revenue contribution in the target market. In some of the developing countries such as India, the pharmacies and retailers hold a significant share in the regional market. The online segment is projected to witness substantial CAGR over the 10-year period as preference for Ecommerce shipping is gaining momentum.

Regional Analysis: Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Asia Pacific (APAC) baby feeding bottles market is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of value and consumption/ adoption of the products in the global market, owing to increasing consumer demand for baby feeding bottles, combined rapidly growing population in this region. China and India are the largest populated countries with diminishing poverty rates, and this combined with improving economic conditions in these countries are estimated to boost the APAC market growth. Demand for the products is anticipated to increase in North America and Europe with growing awareness about the baby feeding bottles. This is the key factor anticipated to result in higher revenue contribution by both the markets as compared to that of other markets. The Latin America market is also projected to register slow growth rate in terms of value over the next 10 years.

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Silicone

Glass

Segmentation by Bottle Capacity:

<3 oz

3-6 oz

6-9 oz

9-12 oz

Segmentation Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online Retailing

Other (Retailing IT and Telecom)

