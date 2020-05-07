Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market.”

Brick-and-mortar retail and online retail form two key channels for the retail industry. A wide range of products is sold as gifts, novelty, and souvenirs in the global retail market. Based on the product offerings of the major global gift retail players, the products can be divided into five major segments: souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decoration, greeting cards, giftware, and other products. The other products segment includes accessories, candles, ceramics/pottery, collectibles, gift books, gift packaging, jewelry, personal care, photo frames, plush products, stationery, and wall art.

The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market witnessed the highest demand from Europe, which emerged as the highest revenue contributor in the market. Factors such as the growing tourism industry in the region and the increasing demand for premium-priced and customized gifts in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany contributed to the growth of the market. The other key geographies analyzed were the Americas, APAC, and MEA.

The global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Greetings

Card Factory

Hallmark

Spencer Gifts

Alibaba Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Souvenirs and Novelty

Seasonal Decorations

Greeting Cards

Giftware

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

