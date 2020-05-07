Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market.

Encapsulation is a technique where material is coated or entrapped within another material.Flavors are expensive and sensitive products that are used as additives in the food and food products. To keep its integrity and stability for long term use these flavors are encapsulated or protected.

Encapsulating or Microencapsulating Flavor is used to provide uniform and improved taste, colorings, improved shelf life and protection from harsh conditions. Flavor encapsulation provides physical barrier between flavor and environment to fulfill functions like protecting flavor from oxidation, moisture uptake, evaporation etc, controlled or triggered release and to separate incompatible flavor constituents to avoid adverse effects. Encapsulating fragrance is mainly used in the textile industry for the manufacturing of perfumed suits for customers.

The global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market is valued at 6000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aveka

Buchi Labortechnik

Cargill

Clextral

Etosha Pan (India)

Firmenich SA

Flavarom International

Flavaroma

Fona International

Frieslandcampina Kievit

Glatt

Ingredion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flavor Blends

Fragrance Blends

Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

Aroma Chemicals

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Toiletries and Cleaners

