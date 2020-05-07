Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Marine Boilers market.

A boiler is an indispensable part of the ship, whether diesel engine operated or steam powered. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated and circulated to produce high pressure steam or supersaturated steam, which either is used as the power source for propulsion or for heating or electricity generation. In the steam-powered ships, around 23 marine boilers are used to generate high-temperature pressure steam for the ship propulsion, whereas in the diesel engine ships, around 1-2 marine boilers are used for the auxiliary purpose, such as heating and pumping fuel and other services.

The global marine boilers market is mainly dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China and India, are expected to register significant growth in the marine boilers market owing to increase in shipbuilding capacity coupled with growing seaborne trade, which is primarily responsible for the growth of the marine industry.

The global Marine Boilers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Boilers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Boilers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

SAACKE GmbH

Johnston Boiler

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Miura America Co

Supreme Boilers

Osaka Boiler Mfg

Volcano

Qingdao Kainon Boiler

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry

Hurst Boiler & Welding

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fire Tube Boiler

Water Tube Boiler

Segment by Application

For Civilian

For Military

