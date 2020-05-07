Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fresh Compressed Yeast market.

Fresh Compressed Yeast is basically made from cream yeast left after water is drained off from the freshly prepared yeast by mixing it with a little cottonseed oil, emulsifiers, and with help of centrifugal force.

The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market is estimated to be primarily driven due to its application in bakery and confectionery items yeast market is continuously showing a spurring growth owing to increasing trend of processed and fast food consumption, especially bakery items.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to be one of the major consumer of fresh compressed yeast followed by U.S. in United States being second-largest region.

In U.S. it has been extensively used in different form of fresh compressed yeast derivatives in various fortified supplements, functional food and many other applications. There has been a significant rise in the export volume of the Fresh Compressed Yeast out of the China as well.

The global Fresh Compressed Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fresh Compressed Yeast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fresh Compressed Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AngelYeast

Lesaffre Yeast

Associated British Foods

Chr. Hansen

Koninklijke

Lallemand

Alltech

Leiber

Oriental Yeast

Synergy Flavors

Kerry

Sensient Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bakers Yeast

Brewers Yeast

Bio-ethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Segment by Application

Functional Food

Feed

Beverage Industry

Others

