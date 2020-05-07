Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market.”

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.

The growing need for automation in the material handling processes across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail is the prime reason for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. The growth in the flexible manufacturing system and the increasing demand for customized and intelligent AGVs creates opportunities for this market.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is valued at 16200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 33100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vanderlande Industries

SSI Schaefer

Dematic

Daifuku

BEUMER

Dearborn Mid-West Company

Fives

FlexLink

Intelligrated

Kardex

KNAPP Logistics Automation

Legris Industries

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

Swisslog

TGW Logistics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unit load carrier

Tow vehicle

Pallet trucks

Assembly line vehicles

Segment by Application

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Assembly

Packaging

Others

