Linear accelerator is a device which destroys the cancer cells without affecting the surrounding normal cells. Linear accelerator (LINAC) functions in a way that it accelerates electrons through a linear tube with high speeds resulting in x-rays emission. Higher x-rays generate large electronic potential which is useful in longer accelerating cavity resulting in greater efficiency for destruction of tumors. Linear accelerator (LINAC) can be utilized on any part of human body with greater efficiency for brain tumor applications.

At present, North America holds a leading position in the Linear Accelerator Market due to the growing incidence of tumors and cancers, growing advancement of healthcare infrastructure, increasing per-capita income. Asia-Pacific region has improved its healthcare scenario by showing numerous growth opportunities supporting the current healthcare reforms, launching novel diagnostic products which are anticipated to increase the adoption of these diagnostic tests throughout the continent resulting to emerge as a fastest growing region in Linear Accelerator Market.

The global Linear Accelerator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Linear Accelerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Linear Accelerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta Group

Accuray Incorporated

Sameer

Siemens Healthcare

Brainlab AG

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-Energy

High-Energy

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

