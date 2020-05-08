Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Barcode Printers Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global barcode printer market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, connectivity, end-user, and region.

Global Barcode Printers Market: Overview

A barcode printer is used for printing barcode labels or tags that can be printed directly on physical component or product. Barcode printers primarily offer two printing technologies including direct thermal printing and thermal transfer printing.

Global Barcode Printers Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of barcode printers owing to the high accuracy of transfer and recording of information is a major factor anticipated to bolster growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the barcode system reduces error and increases transparency and precision, this in turn expected to support the growth of the global barcode printer market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of the barcode in various industries such as transportation, healthcare, supermarket, governmental projects, for tracking and tracing purpose is anticipated to boost demand for the barcode printers subsequently over the next 10 years.

However, increasing adoption of substitutes such as radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and data matrix codes may hamper demand for a barcode printer and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period. Also, increasing the risk of data hacking may also restrain growth of the barcode printers market to a certain extent.

Global Barcode Printers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the industrial segment is expected to account for the highest growth in the global barcode printer market, owing to higher efficiency and advanced print speed.

Among the technology, the thermal segment is expected to account for highest growth in the global barcode printer market, owing to less cost of thermal paper and less moving parts, less maintenance cost, longer functional life, and excellent performance.

Global Barcode Printers Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to the rising adoption for a barcode printer in industrial tracking and tracing process in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing investment in retail infrastructure in countries such as China, India, France, and the UK in the region. The adoption of barcode system is also increased in applications such as healthcare, and food and beverage industries. Markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing technological advancement in the region.

Global Barcode Printers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Industrial

Desktop

Mobile

Segmentation by Technology:

Thermal Transfer

Impact

Direct Thermal

Laser

Ink-Jet

Segmentation by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Segmentation by End-user:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistic

Government

