High energy biscuits are light, nutritious and easy to transport. Thats why WFP often distributes them in the early days of an emergency.
ROME — High energy biscuits – or HEBs as theyre known in the humanitarian world – are an ideal form of food assistance in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster such as the earthquake in Haiti.
They contain vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients along with a dose of energy, which helps give disaster victims the strength they need to steer through the crisis. In addition, because they require no cooking, they provide an immediate solution to food needs.
Kraft Foods
MARS
Nestle
Danone Group
Britannia Industries
Lotus Bakeries
Mondelez International
ITC Limited
Campbell Soup Company
The Kellogg Company
Dali Food Group
Brutons Biscuit Company
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
Cornu AG
United Biscuits Company
Kambly
Walkers Shortbread
The Hershey Company
Sweet Biscuits
Savory
Crackers
Filled/Coated
Wafers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
450~1000 kilocalories per 100 grams
>1000 kilocalories per 100 grams
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
