Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Steel Scrap Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Scrap market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Steel Scrap market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Steel Scrap market.”

Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. Unlike waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.

Geographically, the Asian region is predicted to dominate the global market for steel scraps during the forecast period. The recent restriction on the export of nickel ore by the Indonesian government is a significant factor that impels market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Preservation of natural resources, especially iron ore, is expected to result in this markets moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Steel Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

CSC

Evraz Group

Fangda Steel Scrap

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

Segment by Application

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

