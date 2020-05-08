Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shipping Containers market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Shipping Containers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Shipping Containers market.”

A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling. Shipping containers range from large reusable steel boxes used for intermodal shipments to the ubiquitous corrugated boxes.

Among the container segments, the dry container segment contributed the majority of share toward the shipping container market during 2017. The cargo container market is expected to grow in this segment in the forthcoming years.

During 2017, China accounted for the majority share of the shipping container market due to the easy availability of raw materials and the reduced labor cost. The manufacturing of shipping containers is increasing in APAC, which in turn, will drive the growth prospects of the cargo container market in this region during the predicted period.

The global Shipping Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shipping Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shipping Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

CXIC Group

Dong Fang International Container

Maersk Container Industry

Singamas Container Holdings

BSL Containers

American Intermodal Container Manufacturing (AICM)

Hoover Container

TLS Offshore Containers

W&K Containers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry Container

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Industrial Products

Electronic and Electrical

Other

