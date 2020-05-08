Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Long-Term Acute Care market.

A long-term acute care refers a specialty care provided by long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) to the patients in their serious medical conditions.

Various factors such as increasing aging population, technological advancement in patient care, rise in need for long-term care services, increasing number of patients in long-term acute care facilities are expected to drive the North American long-term acute care market. In addition, increasing government spending in healthcare sector is expected to drive the North American long-term acute care market. However, high cost of new technologies, time consuming technical interfaces and complicated workflow are some of the factors restraining the growth for long-term acute care market in North America.

This report focuses on Long-Term Acute Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long-Term Acute Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Baxter

Fresenius Medical Care

Philips

Cardinal Health

Novartis

Stryker

BD

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blood Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Aerosol Delivery Devices

Advanced Wound Dressings

Skin Substitutes

Heart Monitors

Other

Segment by Application

Respiratory Patients

Transfusions Required Patients

Renal Failure Patients

Prolonged Ventilator Use Patients

Wound Care Patients

Other

