Solder Cream is a suspension of solder particles in a solder flux, which is widely used in the electronic assembly materials.

Currently China has become international solder Cream large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, the manufacturers can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is expanding, the technology is still relying on import.

The solder Cream is mainly used in printed circuit board, integrated circuit package, which widely used in the electronics industry. As the electronics industry develops, there is a growing demand to increase the package density of components on a substrate. Along with this, performance and quality requirements for solder Creams have become more demanding.

Solder Cream industry is a low concentration industry. As electronic foundry industry transfer to China mainland, many new entrants enter into this industry, and small enterprises accounted for a large part of the market.

The global Solder Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solder Cream volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solder Cream market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Senju

Alent (Alpha)

Tamura

Henkel

Indium

Kester (ITW)

Shengmao

Inventec

KOKI

AIM

Nihon Superior

KAWADA

Yashida

Tongfang Tech

Shenzhen Bright

Yong An

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rosin Based Creams

Water Soluble Creams

No-clean Creams

Segment by Application

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

