The rapid innovations in technology are some of the key factors fuelling the growth in the demand for alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) across the globe. In addition to this, the surging demand for environment-friendly, energy-efficient, and technologically feasible products and presence of government regulations are expected to further boost the demand for chemical-grade alumina over the next few years.

For instance, the European Union (EU) and the U.S. have enacted numerous policies and laws for increasing the domestic manufacturing of liquid crystal displays (LCDs), in order to meet the growing need for larger-panel, high-precision, and flexible LCD TVs.

The other major factor pushing the demand for the metal oxide across the world is the shifting focus of several countries toward the production of clean and renewable energy, in order to decrease the consumption of fossil fuels and thus lower the pollution levels.

The burgeoning adoption of renewable energy is propelling the need for high-performance materials for use in stationary energy storage devices and gas turbines, which is driving the consumption of alumina across the world.

Powered by these factors, the global alumina market, which valued $61,093.4 million in 2018, is expected to advance at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024). There are several types of alumina provided by processers, viz. tabular, metallurgical, calcined, fused, and reactive.

Out of these, metallurgical alumina recorded the highest demand in the past, mainly due to the soaring usage of aluminum in various industries, such as construction, packaging, transportation, and consumer durables. Additionally, the worldwide macroeconomic growth and rapid progress of various industries are also contributing to the high demand for metallurgical alumina.