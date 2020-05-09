Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hypodermic Needles market.

Hypodermic needles are hollow needles with sharp tip attached with syringes to inject or extract fluids from the body.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in hypodermic needle-based drug delivery are some of the major growth drivers of the global hypodermic needles market. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), diabetes affected 285 million people worldwide in 2010 and the number is likely to reach 439 million by 2030. Increasing prevalence of diabetes has resulted in a significant rise in demand for hypodermic and insulin syringes.

However, high risk of infections associated with administration of drug delivery throughhypodermic needles restrains growth of this market. In addition, increased risk of needle stick injuries and availability of alternatives also restrain growth of the global hypodermic needles market. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between manufacturing companies and government organizations are some of the recent trends in the global hypodermic needles market.

The global Hypodermic Needles market is valued at 2940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hypodermic Needles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hypodermic Needles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Safety Needle

Non-Safety Needle

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

Homecare

