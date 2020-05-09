Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kegerators market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Kegerators Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Kegerators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Kegerators market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Kegerators market.”

A kegerator is a refrigerator that has been designed or altered to store and dispense kegs. By keeping the keg in a refrigerated environment and using CO2 to pressurize and dispense the keg, it will allow the contents to remain fresh and carbonated for an extended period of time, generally a couple of months.

Specifically designed kegerators are available for both commercial and residential use, however a common refrigerator can be reconfigured into a kegerator with a kegerator conversion kit. Not all standard refrigerators have enough room for a keg, so kegerators are designed in a manner that will allow one or more kegs to fit inside along with the dispense system. Kegerators are typically used to dispense draft beer, but are also gaining popularity for dispensing wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha with certain modifications.

The global Kegerators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Kegerators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kegerators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danby Products

Felix Storch

Living Direct

US Cooler

Versonel

Avanti Products

Cydea Inc

DCS by Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Haier

Krups

Nostalgia Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Type

Single-Tap Kegerators

Multiple-Tap Kegerators

by Size

Full-Size Kegerators

Mini Kegerators

by Distribution Channel

Retail channel

Department stores

Wholesale channel

Segment by Application

Residential Kegerators

Commercial Kegerators

