Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. The most common non-ferrous metals used for casting are aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys.

Metal casting is a manufacturing process in which a molten or a liquid metal is poured into a mold made of sand or ceramic plaster. The mold contains a cavity of the desired shape, allowing the formation of geometrically complex component shapes. The various techniques involved in non-ferrous casting are centrifugal casting, die casting, vacuum casting, high-pressure casting, and investment casting. Its production process includes fluxing, degassing, metal refining, grain refining, filtration, and pumping.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

Dynacast

Hitachi Metals

Minerals Technologies

Precision Castparts

Rajshi Industries

Supreme Metals

FSE Foundry

Castwel Foundries

MRT Castings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zinc Non Ferrous Casting

Copper Non Ferrous Casting

Aluminium Non Ferrous Casting

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Mold Processing Industry

Military Industry

Electric Appliances

Other

