Global Radar Warning Receiver Market Research Report 2019

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) systems sense the radio emissions of radar systems. Their primary application is to issue a warning when a radar signal is detected as a threat (such as, a police speed detection radar or a fighter jets fire control radar). The warning is then transmitted, manually or automatically, to evade the detected threat. RWR systems can be installed in all kind of airborne, ground-based, and sea-based vehicles.

North America dominated the radar warning receiver market in 2017, due to the increased application of RWR in military, homeland security, and commercial operations. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of RWR systems. The US generates a very high demand for radar systems used for defense purposes. The market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of RWR systems, globally. Canada made some considerable investments in the development of RWR market.

This report focuses on Radar Warning Receiver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radar Warning Receiver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Leonardo

Saab

Indra

Thales Group

Israel Aerospace Industries

Bharat Electronics

ASELSAN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Airborne

Ground-Based

Sea-Based

Segment by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Commercial Operations

Others

