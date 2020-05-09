Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Epoxy Adhesives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Epoxy Adhesives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Epoxy Adhesives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Epoxy Adhesives market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Epoxy Adhesives market.”

Building and construction is the largest end-use application of epoxy adhesives worldwide. The increasing construction of buildings, malls, airports, and railway stations, and other architectural constructions are the major drivers of the global epoxy adhesive market. The two-component based epoxy adhesives are expected to have a high demand in the building and construction application. Growing urbanization is also driving the building & construction market especially in the ASEAN countries, which in turn is expected to increase the consumption of epoxy adhesives during the forecast period.

The growing urbanization due to the improved living standards, and increase in usage of composites, plastics and other higher strength metals in the construction industry and the ability of epoxy adhesive to adhere strongly, with the exceptional mechanical & electrical insulating properties, and chemical & heat resistance, are driving the global epoxy adhesives market.

The global Epoxy Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Epoxy Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Epoxy Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Sika

3M

Dow

Huntsman Corporation

Ashland

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Weicon

Permabond

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

One-Component

Two-Component

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Others

