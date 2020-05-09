Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Fitness Equipment market.

Functional fitness equipment is anything that allows you to perform free-form, dynamic exercises wherein your body is free to move in all dimensions.

Bars & plates seek extensive adoption among enthusiasts that indulge in dynamic lifts, including snatches and cleans, particularly with heavy weight loads and high reps. Although most athletes prefer standard-sized bars, some feature ones with smaller diameter. Smaller diameter bars particularly seek used among the female fitness enthusiasts, of whom participation rates have witness significant proliferation in the recent past.

Rowing machine has recently witnessed a rise in popularity as a combination machine, which combines cardiovascular elements and muscle building resistance. Easy-on-joints and low impact attributes of rowing machines have led their interest among older fitness enthusiasts.

The global Functional Fitness Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Fitness Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Fitness Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brunswick

Precor

Technogym

Escape Fitness

Torque Fitness

Concept2

Johnson Health Tech

Total Gym Global

Hampton Fitness

XFit Brands

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medballs

Bars & Plates

Flat Bench

Squat Rack

Rowing Machine

Kettlebells & Dumbbells

Others

Segment by Application

Health Clubs

Home/Individual

Hotels

Hospitals

Corporate Offices

Others

