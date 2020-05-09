Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Linear Electric Motors market.

Linear motor is an electric induction motor that produces straight-line motion (as opposed to rotary motion) by means of a linear stator and rotor placed in parallel. It is a type of motor that produces thrust in a straight line by direct induction, rather than with the use of gears.

Growing demand from various end-use industries coupled with several advantages associated with use of linear motors are major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies is another factor expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, limited use of linear motors in high-load applications is a major factor restraining growth of the global market currently. Also, high initial investments into linear motors is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Linear Electric Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Linear Electric Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aerotech

Beckhoff Automation

Changzhou Fulling Motor

ESR Pollmeier

ETEL

H2W Technologies

Jenny Science

Linmot

Kollmorgen Europe

Oswald Elektromotoren

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cylindrical Type

U-Shaped Slot Type

Flat Plate Type

Segment by Application

Punch Press

Die Casting Machine

Electromagnetic Hammer

Drying Machine

Office Equipment

Other

