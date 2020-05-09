Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market.”

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for DTS systems for monitoring purposes in hostile working conditions wherein humans cannot reach, high reliability of DTS systems as they can be deployed over long distances, and increasing need for improved safety systems.

The market for optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) operating principle-based DTS systems held the largest size of the market in 2015. In terms of fiber type, multi-mode fibers held the largest size of the DTS market in 2015, and the market for these fibers is expected grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasting period.

The global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger N.V.

Halliburton Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Weatherford International PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

AP Sensing GmbH

Bandweaver Technologies

Geso GmbH

LIOS Technology GmbH.

Omicron Electronics GmbH

Omnisens SA

Sensornet Ltd.

Tendeka B.V.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-mode fiber

Multi-mode fiber

Segment by Application

Oil & gas

Upstream

Downstream

Power cable monitoring

Fire detection

Process & pipeline monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580