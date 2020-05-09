Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants market.

The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system injects ammonia into the boiler flue gas and passes it through a catalyst bed where the ammonia and nitrogen oxide gas (NOx) react to form nitrogen and water vapor. In this process, the NOx reduction takes place as the flue gas passes through a catalyst chamber. Selective catalytic reduction is a post-combustion technology used in coal burning applications to reduce NOx emissions. SCR systems ultimately reduce flue gas NOx to N2 and H2O. This technology is the most efficient method of reducing NOx emissions in the coal fired power plants where in efficiencies of about 70 to 90 percent are required.

Development of SCR technology continued in Japan and the US in the early 1960s with research focusing on less expensive and more durable catalyst agents. The first large-scale SCR was installed by the IHI Corporation in 1978.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alstom

Babcock Noell GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox

FLSmidth

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Burns & McDonnell

Doosan Power Systems

Fuel Tech

Haldor Topsoe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Reductants

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqueous Ammonia

Ureas

Type II

Segment by Application

Small-Scale Coal-Fired Plants

Large-Scale Coal-Fired Plants

