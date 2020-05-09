Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PET Containers market.

PET containers are one of the rigid cost-effective packaging solutions for packaging of mineral water, carbonated drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, and other food applications among its counterparts.

The APAC region is the leading contributor to the global PET containers market. The market for PET containers in China and India are expected to forefront the APAC PET containers market growth during the forecast period.

Significant growth in the demand for single-serve beverages is driving the growth for PET containers. PET containers such as bottles are an economical packaging solution for the carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, edible oil, and other personal care & household products.

The global PET Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RETAL Industries

Plastipak Holdings

RPC Group

ALPLA Group

C&G Packaging

Graham Packaging

Berry Global Group

Resilux

Adeshwar Containers

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises

Esterform Packaging

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Container Type

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Clamshells

Trays

Others

By Technology

Stretch Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

