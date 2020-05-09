Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market.

Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC) is a type of fiber-reinforced concrete. Glass fiber concretes are mainly used in exterior building facade panels and as architectural precast concrete. Somewhat similar materials are fiber cement siding and cement boards. Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete consists of high-strength, alkali-resistant glass fiber embedded in a concrete matrix.

The commercial construction application is projected to lead the GRC market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the commercial construction application can be attributed to the increasing use of GRC in buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, museums, and auditoriums.

The global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ultratech Cement

Formglas Products

Willis Construction

Clark Pacific

Loveld

Fibrex

Betofiber

Stromberg Architectural

Bb Fiberbeton

Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering

Generale Prefabbricati

Bcm Grc Limited

Arabian Tile Company

Quattro Design Solutions

Glass Reinforced Concrete

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spray Process

Premix Process

Hybrid Process

Segment by Application

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

