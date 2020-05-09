Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Serum Biomarkers market.

Serum biomarkers are proteins generally detected in urine, blood, and other bodily fluids produced by malignant cells or in reaction to presence/absence of malignant cells. Preferably, biomarkers should have at least one or more than one of the following properties: prompt detection of cancer within high risk population, diagnosis of specific type of cancer, prediction in its growth, screen its treatment response, and detect early recurrence.

The global serum biomarkers market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Key drivers of the market are increase in the number of people suffering from different types of cancer and rise in the geriatric population. Increase in the cancer-afflicted population is anticipated to be another key driver of the market.

This report focuses on Serum Biomarkers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Serum Biomarkers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott

BD

Merck

Eli Lilly

Agilent Technologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novo Nordisk

Allergan

Gilead

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Serum Biomarkers

Lung Cancer Serum Biomarkers

Pancreatic & Biliary Tract Cancer Serum Biomarkers

Breast Cancer Serum Biomarkers

Glioblastoma Serum Biomarkers

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

