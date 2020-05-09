Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the TBR Tire market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on TBR Tire Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the TBR Tire market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the TBR Tire market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the TBR Tire market.”

A radial tire or a radial-ply tire is a specific type of vehicle tire where the cord plies are designed radially or at right angles to the direct of travel from the center of the tire. These tires are widely adopted in the two-wheelers and also in the passenger cars. However, the adoption of radial tires is increasing rapidly in other countries and is gaining momentum in India. The radial tires have better life, and better ride quality and fuel efficiency thereby making them a popular choice among end-users.

The main trend witnessed by the TBR Tire market in India is the immense investments by local as well as global players in the country. The increased adoption of radial tires in trucks and buses, especially by the OEMs, has led to increased demand for TBR tires in the country. The main factor that is driving the demand in the TBR Tire market is the improved durability of the tires and the improved safety facilitated by them. Radial tires generate less heat compared to BIAS tires and, hence, last longer. These tires also tend to have fewer punctures over time and, hence, are highly durable.

The global TBR Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TBR Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TBR Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Maxxis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rim Diameter (<20 inch)

Rim Diameter (20 to 45 inch)

Rim Diameter (45 to 65 inch)

Others

Segment by Application

Trucks

Bus

Others

