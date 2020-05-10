Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dairy Enzymes market.

The cheese segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2017. Various microbes such as Aspergillus oryzae, Irpex, and Rhizomucor pusillus are extensively used for rennet production during the cheese making process. Most cheese producers expedite the curdling process with rennet, lactic acid, or plant-based enzymes from wild artichokes, fig leaves, safflowers, or melons. Other than plants and microbes, enzymes are also extracted from young ruminants.

Based on type, the microbial rennet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Microbial rennet is considered vegetarian-friendly as the enzyme produced by the microorganism is not derived from animals. Moreover, microbial rennet is less expensive than animal rennet. These are the major factors driving the growth of the microbial rennet segment, worldwide.

The global Dairy Enzymes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy Enzymes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy Enzymes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CHR. Hansen

Dowdupont

DSM

Kerry Group

Novozymes

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Amano Enzyme

Connell Bros.

Biocatalysts

SternEnzym

Enmex

Fytozimus Biotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lactase

Chymosin

Microbial rennet

Lipase

Others (proteases and catalases)

Segment by Application

Milk

Cheese

Ice cream & desserts

Yogurt

Whey

Infant formula

Others (butter and edible cream products)

