Gas Detection system is a combination of equipment or machines that detect, measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in the air via different technologies.

Rising safety concerning Industrial well as commercial spaces is the major driver for gas detection systems.

United States, among them, holds supremacy in the gas detection equipment market. Stringent government regulations for workplace safety in several countries of the region is the primary factor behind the lead position of United States.

Additionally tremendous infrastructure development undertaken by developing economies like India, Middle East and Brazil will also drive the growth in future.

The global Gas Detection System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Detection System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Detection System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell Analystics

Sierra Monitor

General Monitors

RKI Instruments

Tritech

DrAgerwerk

ESP Safety

Troloex

Industrial Scientific

MSA Safety

Sensidyne

RAE Systems

GE

Schauenburg

Siemens

Riken Keiki

SE Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Portable Gas Detector

Fixed Gas Detector

By Technology

Single Gas

Multi Gas

By Type Of Gas

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic

Dedicated

Segment by Application

Electrochemical

Metal Oxide

Infrared

Catalytic

Zirconia

Others

