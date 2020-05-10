Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global bioplastics & biopolymers market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Introduction

Bioplastics and Biopolymers are plastics and polymers which are obtained from renewable sources such as starch corn, vegetable oils and fats, home automation system, and intelligent control system.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Dynamics

Growing packaging industry in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and others is estimated to drive the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Increasing demand for bioplastic and biopolymers in agricultural applications is projected to drive the growth of the target market over the next few years. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding the use of waste management in Europe is estimated to support the growth of the global market.

However, high prices of bioplastics as compared to synthetic plastics is anticipated hinder the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the non-biodegradable segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the global market. In the non-biodegradable segment, the bio-PET is widely used polymer owing to its high durability. Increasing demand for bio-based bottles and flexible films in the beverage sector is estimated to drive the growth of the segment. Growing adoption of bio-PET bottles for packaging of carbonated soft drinks is estimated to support the growth of the segment in the next few years.

Among the end-use industry segments, the packaging segment dominated the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Increasing demand for bioplastics and biopolymers in the food & beverage industry is projected to drive the growth of the segment. Growing demand for bio-based material for packaging of organic food products is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Regional Analysis

Europe bioplastics & biopolymers market is estimated to contribute significant share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging industry is a key factor driving the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market in Europe. Growing demand for plastics in agricultural applications in countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia is projected to augment the growth of the target market. Moreover, growing demand for bioplastics in the automotive industry in the region is projected to create opportunities for the manufacturers in the region, which in turn support the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Europe is estimated to be the major market for bioplastics & biopolymers followed by the Asia Pacific market. The bioplastics & biopolymers market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly in the next few years. The growth of the market is attributed to the growth of the packaging industry in the region. Increasing demand for plastics that are biodegradable owing to rising environmental concerns is estimated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific bioplastics & biopolymers market. In addition, the growing demand for textile industry in the countries in this region is estimated to support the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Non-Biodegradable

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Others

Biodegradable

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyster

Others

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Textile

Others

