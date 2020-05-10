Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blanket Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blanket Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blanket Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Blanket Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Blanket Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global blanket market report has been segmented as per material type, product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Blanket Market: Overview

Blanket is a piece of woolen soft cloth which is mainly used to keep body warm while taking rest or sleeping. The regular type blankets are made up of polyester, wool, or cotton. In addition, electric blanket is a recently developed type of blanket and widely available across the globe. The regular and electric blankets are largely used in winter season and in snowy or cold weather.

Global Blanket Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for various type of blankets across the globe such as cotton, wool, polyester, and others is a key factor expected to boost growth of the target market during forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of various blankets in hospitals and hotels across the globe is another factor projected to support growth of target market.

Increasing penetration of electric blankets in many emerging countries is major factor expected to fuel growth of the global blanket market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing popularity of various types, patterns, colors, and brands of blankets coupled with rising product advertising through various social media platforms across the globe are other major factors projected to drive growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing consumer expenditure and rising technological advancements in blankets such as electric blanket by key manufacturers across the globe are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global blanket market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost associated with electric blanket is a key factor projected to restrain growth of the global market. In addition, less awareness about electric blanket in many areas of the globe is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the target market.

Global Blanket Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for wool blankets across the globe due to rising awareness about various benefits associated with this blankets such as warm, comfortable to use, and cost-effective than other type of blankets. This is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the wool segment among material type segment. In addition, increasing demand for wool blanket especially in cold weather conditions and during winter season across the globe is another factor projected to support growth of this segment.

Among distribution channel, the E-commerce segment is projected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to rising expansion of E-commerce industry across the globe and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet across the globe.

Global Blanket Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to availability of large consumer base and rising penetration of electric blanket in countries such as China, India, Germany, France, UK in these region. North America blanket market is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing increasing preference for electric blanket among individuals in countries such as Canada and US in this region. Market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising penetration of various polyester, wool, and cotton blankets in countries in these region.

Global Blanket Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Wool

Polyester

Cotton

Segmentation by Product Type:

Regular Blanket

Electric Blanket

Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Household

Hotel

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Multi-Brand Stores

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Blanket Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580